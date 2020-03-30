Kansas Preview New ‘Absence of Presence’ LP, Reveal Track Listing

Kansas has shed more light on their upcoming album, unveiling the LP's track listing and posting a teaser video featuring snippets of new songs.

“While everybody who could be at home hopefully is at home, we wanted to give you a sample of new music from our upcoming album, The Absence of Presence,” announced singer Ronnie Platt in a video message to fans.

From there, the video provided audio glimpses at five tracks from the upcoming LP: "Throwing Mountains," "Memories Down the Line," "Jets Heard Overhead," "Circus of Illusion" and the title track. Watch the sneak peak of Kansas’ new album below.

The Absence of Presence marks the band’s 16th studio album, their follow-up to 2016’s The Prelude Implicit. In total, Kansas have sold more than 30 million albums over their impressive career. "We are really proud of the album The Absence of Presence,” guitarist, producer and songwriter Zak Rizvi said via statement. "Making a new Kansas album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

"I think people will really be surprised by the album,” added Platt. “The Absence of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders."

The album will be officially released on June 26, with pre-orders starting later this spring via the band's website.

The new LP was set to coincide with Kansas' planned tour alongside Foreigner and Europe. That trek, dubbed the Jukebox Heroes Tour 2020, remains scheduled between July 9 and Sept. 13. However, like all concert plans, these dates remain in limbo due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas 'The Absence of Presence' Track Listing

1. "The Absence of Presence"

2. "Throwing Mountains"

3. "Jets Overhead"

4. "Propulsion 1"

5. "Memories Down the Line"

6. "Circus of Illusion"

7. "Animals on the Roof"

8. "Never"

9. "The Song the River Sang"