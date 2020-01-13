Foreigner Announce ‘Juke Box Heroes’ Tour With Kansas and Europe

Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour this summer will feature opening slots by Kansas and Europe.

“We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country,” Foreigner leader Mick Jones said in a statement. “We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock 'n' roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”

The North American tour will begin in Albuquerque on July 9 and play outdoor venues across the continent before wrapping up on Sept. 13 in Austin. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

“We look forward to touring with Foreigner," Kansas said in a joint statement. "It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we’ll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans.”

Europe singer Joey Tempest added that "the band is super-thrilled that this summer we’ll be back in the U.S.A. … the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. It’s been four long years, and we are honored to be on the road with Foreigner and Kansas for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!”

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe 'Juke Box Heroes' 2020 Tour

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 13 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 17 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 4 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 7 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 9 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 22 – Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept.1 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sept. 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 9 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sept. 11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 12 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 13 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater