Foreigner Announce ‘Juke Box Heroes’ Tour With Kansas and Europe
Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour this summer will feature opening slots by Kansas and Europe.
“We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country,” Foreigner leader Mick Jones said in a statement. “We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock 'n' roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”
The North American tour will begin in Albuquerque on July 9 and play outdoor venues across the continent before wrapping up on Sept. 13 in Austin. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at 10AM local time via Live Nation.
“We look forward to touring with Foreigner," Kansas said in a joint statement. "It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we’ll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans.”
Europe singer Joey Tempest added that "the band is super-thrilled that this summer we’ll be back in the U.S.A. … the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. It’s been four long years, and we are honored to be on the road with Foreigner and Kansas for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!”
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe 'Juke Box Heroes' 2020 Tour
July 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 13 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 17 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
July 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 4 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Aug. 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 7 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 9 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 22 – Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept.1 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sept. 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 9 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sept. 11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 12 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 13 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater