Former Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Extends 2025 US Tour

Yes co-founder Jon Anderson has added a second leg to his 2025 U.S. tour with the Band Geeks. To celebrate, they've also released a video with their take on Yes' breakout single "Roundabout."

This new 11-show run begins June 15 in Washington D.C., and ends July 13 in St. Louis. They follow 18 already-confirmed concerts beginning in April. Both legs of the tour will feature songs from Anderson and the Band Geeks' new album True, released last August, along with a string of Yes classics.

"I sing them now with an older and I hope wiser state of mind," Anderson said when he initially announced this touring partnership. "I've been wanting to have that feeling again – of performing the songs I lived for, and the music I helped to create and design, with the sound of the band of old around me once more."

Their new version of "Roundabout" is featured on the CD/DVD/Blu-ray concert recording Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live: Perpetual Change. The Band Geeks also lineup includes Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Richie Castellano.

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks 2025 U.S. Tour

4/1 - Tucson AZ @ The Rialto Theater

4/3 - Anaheim CA @ The Grove of Anaheim

4/5 - Las Vegas NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4/8 - Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

4/11 - Sacramento CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

4/14 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theater

4/19 - Rockford IL @ Coronado Pac

4/23 - Milwaukee WI @ Pabst Theater

4/25 - Des Plaines IL @ Des Plaines Theater

4/27 - St. Charles IL @ The Arcada Theater

4/30 - North Tonawanda NY @ Riviera Theater

5/2 - Cleveland OH @ The Agora

5/4 - Lancaster PA @ American Music Theater

5/7 - Wilmington DE @ The Grand Opera House

5/10 - Ridgefield CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

5/12 - Ridgefield CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

5/16 - Westbury NY @ Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

5/18 - Carteret NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center

6/15 - Washington DC @ Warner Theatre

6/18 - Ocala FL @ Circle Square Cultural Center

6/20 - Clearwater FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

6/23 - Dallas TX @ Moody Performance Hall

6/25 - Austin TX @ Paramount

6/27 - San Antonio TX @ Tobin Center

7/1 - Macon GA @ Macon City Auditorium

7/5 - Farmington PA @ Timber Rock Amphitheatre

7/7 - Ocean City NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

7/11 - Nashville IN @ Brown County Music Center

7/13 - St. Louis MO @ The Factory

