Former Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has announced the first leg of his 2025 tour with the Band Geeks.

The show will consist of Yes epics and classics, as well as songs from Anderson and the Band Geeks' 2024 debut album True. The group will be promoting their upcoming live album Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Live: Perpetual Change, which arrives on March 14.

The tour kicks off on April 1st in Tucson and concludes on May 18 in Carteret, New Jersey. You can see a complete list of dates below.

Formed by Blue Oyster Cult guitarist Richie Castellano, the Band Geeks cover classic rock and pop songs, and came to Anderson's attention after posting their version of "Close to the Edge."

"The first time I heard the Band Geeks I truly freaked out," Anderson explained back in 2023. "They sound just like the classic Yes of the '70s, the Yes that I know and love ... and that's what I'm wanting to bring to you on this tour. ... Yes music is forever!"

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks 2025 Tour Dates

April 1 Tucson AZ – The Rialto Theater

April 3 Anaheim CA - The Grove of Anaheim

April 5 Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 8 Oakland CA - Fox Theater

April 11 Sacramento CA - SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

April 14 Seattle WA - Moore Theater

April 19 Rockford IL - Coronado Pac

April 23 Milwaukee WI - Pabst Theater

April 25 Des Plaines IL - Des Plaines Theater

April 27 St. Charles IL - The Arcada Theater

April 30 North Tonawanda NY - Riviera Theater

May 2 Cleveland OH - The Agora

May 4 Lancaster PA - American Music Theater

May 7 Wilmington DE - The Grand Opera House

May 10 Ridgefield CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 12 Ridgefield CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 16 Westbury NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

May 18 Carteret NJ - Carteret Performing Arts Center