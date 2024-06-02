John Fogerty Kicks Off Tour With George Thorogood: Set Lists

John Fogerty kicked off his tour with George Thorogood with a concert in Simpsonvile, South Carolina on Sunday, June 2.

Though the rock legends have performed on the same stage at various events over the years, this summer trek, dubbed the Celebration Tour, marks the first time they’ve hit the road together.

"George and I have done shows together before, but for years we’ve talked about doing a full tour together," Fogerty explained when the tour was announced. "This summer we decided time is short, we better do this now."

The rockers didn’t waste time, each delving into various hits from throughout their respective careers. Fogerty’s headlining performance delivered such Creedence Clearwater Revival classics as "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou," "Who'll Stop the Rain" and "Fortunate Son."

Other highlights in Fogerty's set included his beloved solo hit "Centerfield," and a couple of rarer tunes: "Mystic Highway" and "Change in the Weather," the latter of which he hadn't performed in concert since 2009.

Earlier in the evening, Thorogood ignited the crowd with a selection of his own hits – including “Get a Haircut” and “Bad to the Bone” – along with a select mix of covers, such as the Sonics' "Shot Down" and the Strangeloves' "Night Time."

Set list for both performers can be found below.

How Long Are John Fogerty and George Thorogood Touring Together?

The Celebration tour will take Fogerty and Thorogood across America, with dates continuing until mid-July. The rockers will then head overseas for a run of European concerts, before returning to the U.S.A. in August. From there, they’ll hit the ground running once more for a second American leg that lasts until September.

The tour also marks a milestone for Thorogood, his 50th anniversary with his band, the Destroyers. The singer previously expressed his excitement to acknowledge the achievement alongside Fogerty. "Celebrating the music of John Fogerty at the same time we celebrate our 50th Anniversary is just about as good as it can get," Thorogood remarked.

John Fogerty, 6/2/24, CCNB Amphitheatre, Simpsonville, South Carolina, Set List



1. "Bad Moon Rising"

2. "Up Around the Bend"

3. "Green River"

4. "Born on the Bayou"

5. "Who'll Stop the Rain"

6. "Lookin' Out My Back Door"

7. "Rock and Roll Girls"

8. "Change in the Weather"

9. "Joy of My Life"

10. "Fight Fire"

11. "Mystic Highway"

12. "Keep On Chooglin'"

13. "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?"

14. "Centerfield"

15. "Up Around the Bend"

16. "The Old Man Down the Road"

17. "Fortunate Son"

18. "Travelin' Band"

19. "Proud Mary"

George Thorogood & the Destroyers, 6/2/24, CCNB Amphitheatre, Simpsonville, South Carolina, Set List

1. "Rock Party"

2. "Who Do You Love"

3. "Shot Down"

4. "Night Time"

5. "I Drink Alone"

6. "One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer"

7. (Unknown Song)

8. "Get a Haircut"

9. "Bad to the Bone"