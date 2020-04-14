Former Journey singer Steve Perry celebrated “a little cheer” being spread amid the coronavirus pandemic after discovering that a hospital has been playing the band’s classic song “Don’t Stop Believin’” every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged.

Healthcare workers at New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital made a video showing two people being wheeled toward the exit as staff cheered them on. Good Morning America reported that the tradition began last week.

“Every patient discharge gives hope to New York Presbyterian Queens staff," hospital president Jaclyn Mucaria said. "They are encouraged to see their patients recovering and going home.” Perry tweeted a link to the story, noting, “I wanted to share a little cheer. … We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this together.”

You can watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan admitted that his band was “terrified” over the prospect of its crew suffering financial hardship during the enforced downtime.

“We have to figure out what we’re gonna do and keep them from losing their house or something like that,” he told the Triple R podcast. “The only thing I can do is keep the people that work for me employed. I’m able to do that. I think it’s a responsibility. I think it’s patriotic – whether they’re working or not. ... We feel a responsibility to get back out there. Of course, we can’t until it’s safe. So we sit here. We talk about it. We try to keep abreast of everything that’s going on daily.”

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Bumblefoot released an instrumental track titled “Planetary Lockdown,” inspired by an aborted tour with his current band Sons of Apollo. “We made it through four shows of our 20-show European tour before we had to pull the plug, leave half our gear in storage and urgently head for home,” he explained. “It was a race to get back as the door was slamming shut behind us. Europe was shut down. And within days, the world. This song was inspired by that feeling of urgency, that race.”

You can listen to the song below.

Peter Gabriel released two full-length concert movies to raise funds and help Italy battle the virus. You can watch Scratch My Back and Taking the Pulse below. Both were shot in Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.

“For almost 50 years I have loved Italy, the people, the culture, the food, the history and more recently the island of Sardinia,” Gabriel said. “Italy offered us work when there was none, especially each summer in the ‘70s. … Some of our best and most chaotic tour experiences were when we were driving ourselves all over the country for a hodgepodge of brilliant gigs, from seaside discos to football pitches in the mountains. Both Genesis and my music found wonderful and passionate audiences that used to sing along with us throughout the gigs, and whenever I was doing a live album I would always ask first whether it could be arranged in Italy.”

The lead cast of the 1996 movie That Thing You Do! will reunite for a fundraising watch party on Friday. The event also marks the recent death of Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, who wrote songs for the film. Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn and Ethan Embry will participate live, with cash to be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The stream will be available on YouTube.

Live Nation reported that CEO Michael Rapino would go without the rest of his salary for the year, and that other senior staff would work for half wages, as the company continued to adapt to the pandemic. More than 8,000 Live Nation events were affected in the U.S. with 15 million tickets sold. Along with cost-cutting measures valued at $500 million, Rapino said the company would be “ready to ramp back up quickly and once again connect audiences to artists at the concerts they are looking forward to” when the lockdown ends.