How Rock Stars Are Spending Their Coronavirus Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has sequestered most of the world’s population indoors, and whether you’re a rock star or an average Joe, odds are you’ve had to find new ways to fill your time.

To that end, many of classic rock’s biggest names are finding new and distinctive hobbies while in isolation. Whether it’s unveiling previously unreleased material from their archives or simply sharing their home-renovation adventures, rockers across the globe are sharing their quarantine activities online.

Here’s a look at how rock stars are spending their isolation.

David Coverdale Wrote a Song

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale continues to be one of the most active musicians on social media, regularly posting videos, memes and well-wishes to his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rocker even penned an original song, "Coronavirus Blues," to express his resentment toward the disease.

Metallica Are Offering Weekly Concert Movies

Mondays under quarantine will now be #MetallicaMondays. The hard rock giants will be streaming a different live set from their archives every Monday at 8PM ET. Fans can get their fix on the band’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Queen's Brian May Is Offering Guitar Lessons

Guitarist Brian May is using the quarantine to help inspire future generations of rockers - or those of us who were always too lazy to learn an instrument. The legendary musician is giving guitar lessons on Instagram, offering detailed tutorials on how to play some of Queen’s greatest hits.

Roger Taylor Is Recording Drum Tutorials

Not to be outdone, Roger Taylor is also sharing his expertise during self-isolation. The Queen drummer has posted a series of videos focusing on various technical aspects behind the kit - including the importance of the rim shot, why the hi-hat is underrated and how to get crisp tones from your tom-toms.

Bruce Springsteen Released His 'Live in Hyde Park' Concert

Bruce Springsteen shared his 2009 concert from London’s Hyde Park, making the set available for streaming. "Practice social distancing and stream London Calling: Live in Hyde Park from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube and Apple Music in its entirety for the first time!” the rocker tweeted.

Rod Stewart Is Cleaning His Garage

Singer Rod Stewart is being productive during his extended time at home. The rocker has decided to clean out his garage and posted pictures of the experience for his followers. By the looks of things, paint cans, old furniture and a soccer goal were among the items taking up space.

Alice Cooper Launched His 'Vintage Vault' Podcast

The godfather of shock- rock himself, Alice Cooper, has premiered a new podcast highlighting the musical journeys of some of some of his many famous friends. Each episode will consist of a different rocker looking back on their life, career and continuing relationship with music. The debut episode features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Nikki Sixx Is Getting Quality Time With His Baby Daughter

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is spending his quarantine with his eight-month-old daughter, Ruby. The proud dad has been posting images of their adventures to his Instagram page, including the image below where the youngest Sixx is learning to walk.

Tommy Lee Is Lip-Syncing on TikTok

Meanwhile, Sixx’s Motley Crue bandmate Tommy Lee seems to be passing the time with a little bit of humor. The drummer has been posting lip-syncing videos on the popular TikTok app.

Def Leppard Released ‘The Early Years’ Rarities Collection

Iconic heavy metal group Def Leppard have made their Early Years collection available on Apple Music. With more than four hours of material, the set covers the first stages of the band’s existence. Def Leppard’s 1978 debut EP, their first two albums and an assortment of B-sides, outtakes and rarities make up the collection. There’s also a full live show from 1980.

Dave Grohl Is Writing Short Stories

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has decided to pen some autobiographical short stories during his time in quarantine. The self-described "total fucking spaz who can't sit around doing nothing" created a new Instagram account designed for sharing his tales. Follow @davetruestories to get your fix.

Ronnie Wood Is Helping Those in Recovery

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is helping those in addiction recovery who may not be able to attend meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wood, himself a recovering alcoholic, has been sharing various readings that have helped him during his own journey to recovery.

Duff McKagan Launched His New Sirius XM Radio Show

Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan has premiered a new hour-long show for SiriusXM radio. Each week, the bassist will play some of his favorite songs - music that has inspired him, influenced his career or simply soundtracked important moments in his life.

Bret Michaels Has Been Repainting His Basketball Court

Poison singer Bret Michaels is using his isolation time to do some home renovation, namely repainting his outdoor basketball court. “This thing has needed this for years,” the rocker explained in a video message to his fans. Michaels also says he’s growing a beard during self-quarantine, joking that it’s “gonna be Mumford & Sons-style soon.”

Phish Are Delivering a Weekly Archival Webcast

Every Tuesday, jam band Phish will unveil an archival video series at 8:30PM ET on their Facebook page. The group is calling the series “Dinner and a Movie” and will also use the time to raise funds for non-profit organizations of its choice.