Green Day Gets Political, Invokes Sabbath and Petty at Coachella

Green Day delivered a triumphant headlining set at the Coachella festival in Indio, California last night.

Somewhat surprisingly, the performance marked Green Day’s Coachella debut, though frontman Billie Joe Armstrong memorably cameoed with the Replacements in 2014. Green Day wasted little time establishing their place in Coachella lore, offering up a powerhouse set list made up of decades worth of hits.

The political punks began their performance with “American Idiot,” the title track from their Grammy winning 2004 album. Though the song was originally designed as a rebuke of George W. Bush’s Iraq War politics, the band updated the tune to take aim at Donald Trump, with Armstrong notably declaring “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda.”

It was one of several political messages during Green Day’s set. Later, while performing “Jesus of Suburbia,” Armstrong sang “Running away from pain like the kids from Palestine,” a reference to that country's ongoing conflict with Israel.

Despite these references to major current events, Green Day was careful not to totally bog down their performance with political commentary. The set list – which you can see in its entirety below – included hits from throughout their career, including “Holiday,” “Longview,” “Welcome to Paradise,” “Basket Case” and their most recent single, “One Eyed Bastard.” The group also mixed in brief tributes to a pair of classic rock acts during the set – Black Sabbath’s famous “Iron Man” riffs were added to “Hitchin’ a Ride,” while Green Day played the intro to Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” before launching into “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”

Coachella was the first of several major festivals which Green Day will headline this year. The band is also scheduled to perform at Welcome to Rockville, BottleRock, Minnesota Yacht Club and Oceans Calling.

Green Day, 4/12/25 Coachella Set List

1. "American Idiot"

2. "Holiday"

3. "Know Your Enemy"

4. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams"

5. "One Eyed Bastard"

6. "Longview"

7. "Welcome to Paradise"

8. "Hitchin' a Ride"

9. "Brain Stew"

10. "St. Jimmy"

11. "21 Guns"

12. "Minority"

13. "Basket Case"

14. "When I Come Around"

15. "Wake Me Up When September Ends"

16. "Jesus of Suburbia"

17. "Bobby Sox"

18. "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)"