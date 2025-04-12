Billie Joe Armstrong Joins the Go-Go’s at Coachella

The Go-Go's made their return to the stage this week with a triumphant Friday performance at Coachella, featuring an assist from Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

Armstrong joined the new wave icons during "Head Over Heels," the No. 11-peaking hit off their third album, Talk Show. The song arrived near the middle of their 13-song set, which focused heavily on the band's multiplatinum 1981 debut, Beauty and the Beat.

Other classic hits like "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation" and "We Got the Beat" all made their appearances, the last of which included an interpolation of Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!"

You can watch a brief snippet of Armstrong's performance with the band and see the full set list below.

The Go-Go's Pay Tribute to Clem Burke at the Roxy

The Go-Go's warmed up for their Coachella gig with a Wednesday performance at the Roxy in West Hollywood. You can see photos from the Roxy gig and the set list below.

This week's shows marked the Go-Go's' first concerts since 2022, when they embarked on a brief tour following their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in late 2021. They also marked the return of drummer Gina Schock, who had to sit out the 2022 trek due to thumb surgery. Drumming duties on that tour fell to Blondie drummer Clem Burke, who died earlier this week.

The band members paid tribute to Burke at the Roxy, with lead singer Belinda Carlisle telling the audience (via Variety), “I really missed Gina, [but] I loved Clem. He was so much fun to sing to, I can't tell you. I hope you're listening, Clem. But I did miss Gina!"

Bassist Kathy Valentine added that Burke "was part of our Go-Go family, and we’re gonna miss him but his music will live on forever." Schock also expressed her love and gratitude for the late drummer, calling him "one of the kindest people I've ever known — such a gentleman at all times ... I was so lucky when I had my thumb surgery that Clem sat in with the band for me. I mean, that’s the kind of guy he was. And I dedicate this whole thing tonight to Clem Burke and the memory of him. God bless you, Clem. You're an angel, man."

The Go-Go's, 4/11/25 Coachella Set List

1. "Vacation"

2. "Tonite"

3. "Skidmarks on My Heart"

4. "Lust to Love"

5. "Get Up and Go"

6. "Automatic Rainy Day"

7. "Unforgiven"

8. "Head Over Heels" (with Billie Joe Armstrong)

9. "This Town"

10. "Stuck in My Car"

11. "The Whole World Lost Its Head"

12. "Our Lips Are Sealed"

13. "We Got the Beat" (with interpolation of Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!")

The Go-Go's, 4/9/25, The Roxy, West Hollywood Set List

1. "Vacation"

2. "Tonite"

3. "Skidmarks on My Heart"

4. "Lust to Love"

5. "Get Up and Go"

6. "Automatic Rainy Day"

7. "Unforgiven"

8. "Head Over Heels"

9. "This Town"

10. "Stuck in My Car"

11. "The Whole World Lost Its Head"

12. "Our Lips Are Sealed"

13. "We Got the Beat" (with interpolation of Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!")

Encore

14. "Fading Fast"

15. "How Much More"

16. "Fun With Ropes"

17. "Can't Stop the World"