Go-Go’s Announce U.S. Shows to Celebrate Rock Hall Induction

The Go-Go’s have announced a brief run of West Coast U.S. shows in December and January to celebrate their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The pioneering new wave quintet will begin the five-date run on Dec. 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco. They’ll head south to Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater the following night. They will then play two back-to-back dates at Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 before concluding the trek on Jan. 3 at the San Diego Civic Theater.

The Go-Go’s will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 36th induction class alongside Todd Rundgren, Carole King, Foo Fighters and Tina Turner. The ceremony will take place on Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

"I was afraid to be hopeful," Go-Go’s guitarist Jane Wiedlin told SiriusXM's Volume channel after the inductees were announced. "But when I found out we got it, I just cried until I peed my pants. It was so exciting.”

The Go-Go’s formed in 1978 and released their chart-topping debut album, Beauty and the Beat, in 1981. They’ve been eligible for the Rock Hall since 2006 but had never been nominated before this year.

“We had gotten used to being rejected for a variety of reasons,” Wiedlin told SiriusXM. “Of course, first for a long time because we were women. And then I don’t know why after that, because we’re so awesome. But we never really thought we’d even get nominated, and then of course it’s you get nominated, but then you don’t actually win or whatever."

The Go-Go’s also placed third in this year’s Rock Hall fan vote, behind Turner and Fela Kuti. “The way our fans have performed on this contest thing online was so heartwarming and also so shocking,” Wiedlin said. “I don’t understand how it happened, but I am really thrilled. And once again it goes to show we have the best fucking fans."

See the Go-Go's' U.S. tour dates below.

Go-Go's 2021-22 U.S. Tour

Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Dec. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

Dec. 31 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Jan. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Jan. 3 - San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater