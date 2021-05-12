Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters and Randy Rhoads Honored by Rock Hall

Todd Rundgren, Carole King, the Go-Go's, Foo Fighters and Tina Turner will be part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 36th induction class.

Randy Rhoads and Billy Preston have earned musical excellence awards. Preston was a trusted sideman with the Beatles and Rolling Stones while also charting with several solo hits. Rhoads was a guitarist with Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne. Elsewhere, Kraftwerk were among those recognized as an early influence.

This year's ceremony is set for 8PM ET on Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The inductions will be simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310, then air on HBO and stream on HBO Max at a later date.

Seven of the 16 nominees appeared on the ballot for the very first time, including Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick. Those who had previously received a nomination included Kate Bush, Devo, King, Turner, Rundgren, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls and Rage Against the Machine.

While the official selection process is voted on by an international collection of more than 1,000 artists, historians and other various members of the music industry, the "fan vote" process allows members of the public to have their say in who should be inducted. The top five artists from this vote, which ended on April 30, resulted in a fans' ballot that was counted along with the other ballots to select the winners. In February, the leader of this ballot was Kuti, the Afrobeat pioneer, but a new frontrunner emerged not long after: Turner with more than 500,000 fan votes.

Traditionally, the Rock Hall induction timeline begins with the nominations in October followed by the announcement of the winners in January and an elaborate ceremony in the spring, but coronavirus cancellations and restrictions forced the organization to reconfigure the schedule. Beginning this year and moving forward, the nominees will be revealed at the top of the year in February, voting will commence, the inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will take place later in the fall.

Jay-Z will also be honored this year in the performer category; LL Cool J was recognized for musical excellence. Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will also earn early-influence awards in October. Music executive Clarence Avant will be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

