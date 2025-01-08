Gene Simmons Adds More Solo Band Tour Dates

Gene Simmons has added more dates to his solo band’s upcoming tour.

The Kiss icon has now confirmed a total of 19 dates during April and May. The full list, including the new shows in Anaheim, CA, Magna, UT, and Rockford, IL, can be seen below.

Tickets for all dates can be purchased via the Gene Simmons Band website.

READ MORE: Kiss Settles With Fired Wig Roadie After Judge’s Warning

The band lineup includes guitarist Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Vince Neil), guitarist Jason Walker and drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Billy Idol).

In a 2024 interview with Guitar World, Simmons recalled why he’d decided to play bass. “When I was a kid I noticed that everybody wanted to be a guitar player, and I did initially learn to play a few chords,” he said. “But I picked up bass because there were fewer bass players, and it increased my chances of being in a band – which is what I really wanted.”

He added of his keep-it-simple approach to playing: “I was never really interested in being a bass virtuoso. I don’t like showoffs in music. I’m much more attracted to things that are memorable. The guy who came up with hamburgers is worshipped around the world. If you go to a French cooking school, they’d never cook a hamburger – but who the fuck puts frog legs in their mouth? I’m a Burger King Whopper; that’s all the credibility I would ever want.”

Gene Simmons Band Tour Dates 2025

4/03 – House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

4/05 – The Event at Graton Resort & Casino – Rohnert Park, CA

4/10 – The Great Saltair – Magna, UT

4/25 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

4/26 – Fillmore – Miami Beach, FL

4/28 – The Moon – Tallahassee, FL

4/29 – Florida Theater – Jacksonville, FL

4/30 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

5/03 – Beaver Dam Amphitheater – Beaver Dam, KY

5/05 – Basie – Red Bank, NJ

5/06 – Wellmont – Montclair, NJ

5/08 – Wind Creek Casino – Bethlehem, PA

5/09 – Paramount – Huntington, NY

5/15 – Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON

5/18 – Hard Rock – Rockford, IL

5/20 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

5/22 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

5/23 – Tobin Center – San Antonio, TX

5/24 – House of Blues – Houston, TX