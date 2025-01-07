Kiss Settles With Fired Wig Roadie After Judge’s Warning

A dispute between Kiss and a fired wig roadie was settled out of court, after the presiding judge had warned the band it would be a “serious risk” if it proceeded.

David Mathews, who’d worked with Kiss for 30 years, had claimed mistreatment on tour followed by wrongful dismissal with a trial set to begin this month.

But a clerk of court confirmed to Rolling Stone yesterday (Jan. 6) that the procedure had been called off, to be replaced by a hearing in March to confirm the unreleased details of the settlement.

READ MORE: Paul Stanley Feels ‘Kind of Disoriented’ After Farewell Kiss Tour

Mathews had filed a six-point complaint, stating that he’d been forced to work in close proximity with Gene Simmons during COVID exposure rules.

He also claimed he’d been fired after manager Doc McGhee decided he’d leaked information to the press regarding the band’s health security measures. Those measures were the subject of speculation after another crewman, Fran Stueber, died of Covid mid-tour in 2021. Mathews had denied he was one of those who’d spoken to reporters.

Judge Told Kiss Fired Roadie Could Win ‘Big Pot of Money’

At the preliminary hearing, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Armen Tamzarian had said: “If this goes to trial, it would not surprise me if Mr. Mathews got nothing. It would not surprise me if he made a big pot of money.”

He continued: “This is the kind of case any rational person would settle. There’s a big risk this could swing dramatically one way or the other.”

The judge added that if Mathews managed to win, “there are deep, deep pockets there, and there could be a big result.” He told lawyers on both sides: “You’re both overconfident in your positions.”