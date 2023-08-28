Foreigner Plots ‘Feels Like the Last Time’ 2024 Vegas Residency

Foreigner has extended their ongoing farewell tour by announcing the two-part "Feels Like the Last Time" Las Vegas residency, which will take place at the Venetian Theatre in 2024.

The Sin City sojourn comprises 16 dates and will run from March through April and October through November. You can see all of the dates below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

The rockers launched their farewell tour last month at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. "It was fabulous, a sold-out crowd in Atlanta for our first night — it couldn't have gone better," bassist Jeff Pilson told UCR. "The show went off without a hitch. We had done a couple of days of production rehearsal, so everything was extremely smooth. The audience was fabulous. You could really kind of feel the emotions of people knowing that this is the beginning of our farewell tour."

Pilson had several favorite moments from the show, which was jam-packed with hits such as "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice," "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded."

"When we get to that first chorus [of 'Feels Like the First Time'] and it just explodes, and the whole audience is right there," he said. "During 'Urgent' we got Michael Bluestein's keytar solo in there now, which is so fun and exciting. On 'Juke Box Hero' we do all this jamming, and then of course the feeling that you get when you play 'I Want to Know What Love Is,' when absolutely everybody in the audience connects and sings and you get that feeling right away. And that's when you say to yourself, 'I got a damn good job.'"

Foreigner, 'Feels Like the Last Time' Las Vegas Residency at the Venetian Theatre

March 2024: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 2024: 3, 5, 6

October 2024: 25, 26, 30

November 2024: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9