February 2024 New Music Releases

February's list of new music releases is highlighted by the reworking of a Paul McCartney favorite and solo turns by a pair of hard rock's best-known guitarists.

The 2LP/2CD 50th anniversary edition of Wings' Band on the Run includes the original U.S. album plus nine "underdubbed" mixes. The LP will be available digitally, on vinyl with a half-speed remaster from the original master tapes, and in Dolby ATMOS for the first time with new mixes by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

Elsewhere, Ace Frehley's 10,000 Volts is the first album of originals from the former Kiss guitarist since 2018's Spaceman. Frehley has since released his second covers collection, 2020's Origins Vol. 2. Mick Mars' long-awaited solo debut, The Other Side of Mars, follows his retirement from touring with Motley Crue.

Rod Stewart is back with more mid-century music, this time in collaboration with former Squeeze founding member Jools Holland. Swing Fever arrives with 13 covers of classic big-band numbers as Stewart prepares for a string of solo tour dates across the globe – including a Las Vegas residency.

Feb. 2

Average White Band, AWB: A 50th Anniversary Celebration (15CD box); AWB (50th anniversary half-speed master edition)

Nils Lofgren, Nights Fade Away / Wonderland (remastered reissue)

Paul McCartney and Wings, Band on the Run (expanded 2CD 50th anniversary reissue)

Peter Frampton, Where I Should Be (remastered reissue)

Spooky Tooth, You Broke My Heart So … I Busted Your Jaw / Witness (remastered reissue)

UFO, Lights Out (remastered and expanded reissue)

Feb. 9

Muscle Shoals Horns, Born To Get Down / Doin' It to the Bone / Shine On (2CD reissue)

Revolution Saints [Deen Castronovo], Against the Winds

Feb. 16

Blackberry Smoke, Be Right Here

Cutting Crew, All For You: The Virgin Years 1986-1992 (3CD box)

Gentle Giant, The Missing Piece (remixed and expanded reissue)

The Immediate Family [Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel], Skin in the Game

Rick Wakeman, Live at the London Palladium 2023 (4CD box)

Sean Ono Lennon, Asterisms

Various artists, New Guitars in Town: Power Pop 1978-1982 (3CD box with Squeeze, Elvis Costello, The Jam, Boomtown Rats, Buzzcocks, others)

Various artists, Patterns on the Window: The British Progressive Pop Sounds of 1974 (3CD box with Bryan Ferry, Mick Ronson, Status Quo, Thin Lizzy, Spencer Davis Group, others)

Feb. 23

Ace Frehley, 10,000 Volts

Andy Jackson [Pink Floyd], AI AJ (CD/Blu-Ray editions)

Anthony Phillips [Genesis] and Harry Williamson, Gypsy Suite (expanded remastered reissue)

Davy Jones [Monkees], The Bell Records Story (expanded reissue)

Dream Academy, Religion, Revolution & Railways (7CD box)

Kim Wilde, Love Blonde: The RAK Years (4CD box)

Mick Mars [Motley Crue], The Other Side of Mars

Modern English, 1 2 3 4

Procol Harum, Shine On Brightly (remastered vinyl edition)

Rod Stewart with Jools Holland, Swing Fever

March and Beyond

Bruce Dickinson [Iron Maiden], The Mandrake Project

Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards

Rik Emmett [Triumph], Diamonds: The Best of the Hard Rock Years 1990-1995 (expanded reissue)

Rolling Stones, Live at the Wiltern

Judas Priest, Invincible Shield

Lillian Axe, The Box Volume Two: The Quickening (6CD box)

Nektar, Recycled (remastered and expanded 5CD box)

Record Store Day 2024

