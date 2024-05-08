Grace Slick’s Former Beachfront Home for Sale at $15 Million

A piece of rock history could be yours if you have pockets deep enough to afford it.

The beachfront property previously owned by Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick has hit the market at an asking price of $15 million.

Located in the town of Bolinas, California – roughly 13 miles north of San Francisco – the 4,000-square-foot beach house is a sight to behold. According to its official listing, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home “epitomizes the California lifestyle.” Almost every room in the house offers views of the Pacific Ocean, with a hot tub, sauna and guitar-shaped swimming pool (designed by Slick herself) among the further highlights.

The home has been updated in the years since Slick lived there, with a modern kitchen and spacious floor plan among its further attributes.

Sellers note that Jerry Garcia and David Crosby were among the rock stars who frequented the property. “Of special note, the spacious family room was the home of the practice stage where members of Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead, and other legendary musicians crafted songs and jammed late into the evening,” the listing further boasts.

Slick bought the home in 1970 with her bandmate and lover, Paul Kanter, after Jefferson Airplane moved out of their infamous mansion in the Haight-Ashbury area of San Francisco.

The beachfront property was most recently owned by Mark Talucci, CEO and co-founder of handbag company The Sak. Records show he bought the home in 1987 for $375,000.

See pictures of the beachside property in the gallery below.