Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Are ‘Trying’ to Make a New Album

According to Slash, Guns N' Roses are at work on a new album and he's involved in the process.

"Guns N' Roses are trying to make their own record," the guitarist recently explained to the Daily Star (via NME) when asked about why people like Axl Rose or his Conspirators collaborator Myles Kennedy did not appear on his new solo album, Orgy of the Damned, released on May 17. "And I'm working with them in that capacity, but this [solo album] didn't involve anyone else. It was my own side thing, so I wasn't dragging my own guys in."

Orgy of the Damned did, however, feature a number of other guests, including Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato, Paul Rodgers, Chris Robinson, Beth Hart, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Brian Johnson and Steven Tyler.

Guns N' Roses' Most Recent Albums

GNR has not released a full-length album since 2008's Chinese Democracy, which Slash did not play on. The last LP the guitarist contributed to was 1993's The Spaghetti Incident?, though since rejoining the band in 2016 he has played on each of their various singles: "Shadow of Your Love," "Absurd," "Hard Skool," "Perhaps" and "The General."

In 2022, Slash spoke with Rolling Stone about what he felt was the best part of getting back together with GNR.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide (We Think)

"I think the biggest thing was getting past this horrible black cloud that was perpetuating, having to do with me and Axl," he said. "We had a lot of issues born out of third-party stuff. It was very insidious, and the longer we didn't talk, the more it got blown out of proportion. But the more significant part was, when Axl and Duff [McKagan] and I first got into a room playing, it was just like this fucking thing that I can't even really verbally describe. It was like, 'Whoa, that's what that is.' Then, just to go out and play together, it's like, I wonder how the fuck we got into that mess that we were in in the '90s."