Rolling Stones Play Three More Tour Debuts in Arizona: Set List

The Rolling Stones brought out three more tour debuts at their concert in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday night: "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)," "She's So Cold" and "Monkey Man."

Both "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll" and "Monkey Man" have not appeared in a Stones set list since 2021, while "She's So Cold" last appeared in 2019.

"Try and remember this one, haven't done this in a long time," Mick Jagger said from the stage before the band launched into "Monkey Man," the fan-voted song of the evening. Prior to each of their concerts, the Stones offer fans a handful of songs to vote on, with the winner landing in the set list.

You can view footage of the aforementioned songs below, plus a complete set list.

The Stones will play their next show on May 11 in Las Vegas.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)' and 'She's So Cold'

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Monkey Man'

The Rolling Stones, 5/07/24, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

1. "Start Me Up"

2. "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)" (tour debut. First time live since 2021)

3. "She's So Cold" (tour debut. First time live since 2019)

4. "Angry"

5. "Beast of Burden"

6. "Monkey Man" (tour debut; fan-voted song)

7. "Mess It Up"

8. "Tumbling Dice"

9. "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

10. "Little T&A" (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

11. "Sympathy for the Devil"

12. "Honky Tonk Women"

13. "Miss You"

14. "Gimme Shelter"

15. "Paint It Black"

16. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore:

17. "Sweet Sounds of Heaven"

18. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"