Mick Mars Outlines Solo Album ‘Another Side of Mars’

Mick Mars outlined some details of his solo album, to be titled Another Side of Mars, and hinted that one song was about his former Motley Crue bandmates.

The guitarist recently launched a lawsuit against them, claiming his decision to retire from touring last year had been manipulated into a scheme to deny him payments he’d be due as a remaining member of the band’s companies. They’ve refuted those allegations.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Mars revealed some of the material he’d been working on in his home studio since he restarted work on the solo project, which began over a decade ago. “This is a song I wrote called ‘Killing Breed,’” he said. “It’s about narcissists that keep you pinned down and make you feel crazy.” While he wouldn’t say if it was about the other members of Motley Crue, he couldn’t “mask a sly smile.”

Other titles include “Broken on the Inside,” “Alone,” “Lonely in Your Grave,” “Loyal to the Lie,” “Decay,” “Fear,” “Memories” and “Erased.” Mars said he hadn’t yet signed a deal for the record’s release, but that negotiations were underway.

He insisted that – partly as a result of his near-lifelong health issues – he wouldn’t hit the road in support of the release when it happened. “I’m done touring,” he insisted. “If somebody really, really wants a one-off, or a couple of nights, I would probably do it. But all that travel stuff and planes … I’m way over it.”

Earlier this year, country rock artist Cory Marks – who spent time working with Mars, said he’d heard the album and it was “huge,” adding: “the rock world is in for something weird, special, great and loud.”

Motley Crue hired John 5 as Mars’ replacement and seem set to release new music in the very near future. Their World Tour with Def Leppard is also still in full swing.