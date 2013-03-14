Elton John Collaborating With Fall Out Boy On Their New Record

While not many names have dropped with respect to the potential guests that will be featured on the group's upcoming record, Fall Out Boy vocalist Patrick Stump tweeted the above photo of himself sitting with the legendary Elton John in the recording studio. Stump offered nothing other than the hashtags "#saverockandroll" and "#sireltonjohn," so John's exact involvement in the group's new material remains to be seen. Needless to say, the band is delivering on their promise of some "left-field" guests.