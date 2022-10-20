Eagles Extend ‘Hotel California’ Tour With Five More Dates

Eagles are adding five more 2023 dates to their extended tour in celebration of Hotel California, which began back in 2019.

Shows are now scheduled in Portland, Ore., Phoenix, San Diego, Palm Springs and San Jose, Calif. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will once again be joined by special guest Vince Gill. They're playing the 1976 LP in its entirety with an accompanying orchestra and choir and then returning for another full set featuring the band's greatest hits.

The Palm Springs show marks the opening concert for the new Acrisure Arena. Tickets for all concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 28. Presales are available at 10 a.m. the day before, with a limited number of VIP packages with premium seats, merchandise, parking passes and more. Eagles.com has additional information. Showtime for every appearance is 8 p.m. You can see the complete list of new concerts below.

This tour was halted for a time by COVID-19 protocols but then returned to build on a run of more than 70 sold-out shows, including a five-night stand at Madison Square Garden. The multidiamond-selling Hotel California remains Eagles' most acclaimed album, featuring two chart-topping singles in the title track and "New Kind in Town."

Extended 'Hotel California' 2023 Dates

Feb. 19 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

Feb. 21 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center

Feb. 24 – Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena

March 1 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

March 3 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

The Most Awesome Live Album From Every Rock Legend Some of these concert recordings sold millions of copies, while others received little fanfare. Still, they remain the best of the best.

Six Little-Known Eagles 'Hotel California' Facts