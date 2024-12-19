Phones at Gigs Make Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Think of Quitting

Chrissie Hynde has issued an apology for the way she feels about fans at shows, while offering an explanation for the controversial comments she made in October.

The Pretenders leader is one of many artists who ask gig-goers not to record performances on their phones. She likens the experience to being stalked, saying it made her think of quitting.

Hynde is also asking those who came to several shows to stay away from the front rows to give others a chance to stand there instead.

READ MORE: Top 10 Pretenders Songs

“What a year! We had a great tour thanks to you, our audience,” Hynde said in a new social media post. “We can’t do this without you and we cannot thank you enough for being there for us.”

She continued: “As always, I have a few apologies to make. First of all, I’m sorry that I’ve never adjusted to the phone / filming / picture-taking culture. I’ve sworn and berated the very audience that is there for us.”

Hynde said it was difficult to explain how distracting she found it, and admitted she often suffered “a meltdown” when she saw a phone. “Every night, I come off stage scolding myself and saying it's just not worth it and maybe it's time to hang up the guitar and find another vocation. But I love the band and I love playing live for you. I just don’t like being stalked.”

Noting that other artists including Bob Dylan require fans to keep their phones sealed in bags while inside the auditorium, she pointed out that the Pretenders always post signs asking fans not to use their devices – “but some people just cannot resist.”

Hynde added: “I do feel baffled and bad about it. I know pop acts encourage phones because they want to be on social media. But we are not a pop act. We’re a rock band (in case you didn’t notice).”

Chrissie Hynde Still Wants Fresh Faces in Front Rows

She said she accepts that comments about front-row fans “seems to have caused offense in some quarters.” Still, “I asked that anyone who has seen more than a few shows [to] let the locals have the front.

“I will [repeat] that we love to see people come back for more, but we travel the world to play to a new audience each night, so it’s good to see the locals up front. Come one and all… but be fair!”

Signing off, Hynde acknowledged her fans again for their support and gifts. “Thank you once again for making it a joyful year for myself and the band entire, and our lovely crew,” she said.