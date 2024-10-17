Pretenders Are Now Kicking Fans Out of the Front Row

Pretenders say they'll remove concertgoers from the first row if they attend more than one show.

"When we go on tour, the whole point of it for the band is that we are playing to a different audience every night. That's why we go on tour!" Chrissie Hynde said in a social media post, garnering lots of angry responses. "We appreciate those of you who follow us and buy tickets for multiple nights, so please don’t be offended if we request you to move out of the front row."

Their ongoing tour began in the U.S. back in July, and included a string of dates with Foo Fighters. The Pretenders are now on a run through the U.K., performing in support of 2023's Relentless. Hynde's post went up just before last night's Usher Hall show in Edinburgh.

Hynde has also complained about being stopped for autographs while out on the road. "I used to, but certain individuals have made it too much brain damage to deal with," she said. "It's the guys with stacks of albums and guitars they want signed. Personally, I appreciate a good scam, but c'mon! How cheap. You would not believe how entitled some people think they are. Aggressive? Don't get me started."

Pretenders shows continue through Nov. 1 in Sheffield. Band cofounders Hynde and drummer Martin Chambers are touring with guitarists James Walbourne and Eric Heywood, bassist Nick Wilkinson and keyboardist Carwyn Ellis.

"We're in the homestretch of this year's tour and it's been a real pleasure. Fantastic cities and fantastic audiences. We've had a great time playing for you," Hynde said in the new post, found below. "All we are asking is that you give the local fans a chance. This is what keeps it new for us … especially after being on tour for so many months."