Sebastian Bach Accuses Chris Jericho of Lip Syncing

Sebastian Bach traded some verbal pile drivers with Fozzy singer and professional wrestler Chris Jericho on Twitter. After the former Skid Row frontman accused Jericho of lip-syncing onstage, the pro wrestler initiated a sing-off.

The exchange began after a fan claimed that Jericho is "starting to look like" Bach — something Bach says he's been told "every single day for the last two or three years." Jericho politely responded, "Good-looking guys are good-looking guys. What else can we say, dude!"

But the tone soured after another fan chimed in, "You partied too much. Jericho has you beat." In response, Bach accused the Fozzy member of "[miming] to a tape." When a different fan defended Jericho, saying he's "not lip syncing" onstage, Bach fired back, "Cool, let's see a clip of that then, because every single clip I have seen is Milli Vanilli," referring to the pop duo that infamously lip-synced live.

"Hi … I’m Chris 'Milli Vanilli' Jericho," Jericho replied. "I have five Top 30 singles in the last five years with my band ... . I’m a huge fan of Sebastian Bach ... who had three Top 30 singles 30 years ago. I always admired him as a singer and a friend! And I still do."

Jericho also retweeted a fan's split-screen of the Fozzy and Sebastian Bach Spotify pages: "Wow! My band is more popular than [Bach]!! #lipsynchers" From there, Fozzy guitarist Rich Ward joined the conversation, noting that Jericho has consistently defended the "universally disliked" Bach whenever others have badmouthed him. "Seeing Sebastian publicly go after the only guy that I have ever witness [sic] utter a nice word about him is sad."

Jericho, answering to "derogatory comments" from someone he "considered to be a friend," then initiated the sing-off. "No effects, no tuning, no bullshit," he said. "[Bach] is a great singer…but I'm better. You've got my number, dude. Call me."

Bach reasserted his claims about Jericho's singing: "Where is the derogatory comment?" he wrote. "All I asked is to see one single clip of you singing live. Every clip on the internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your ... face anytime. Wrestling is not rock 'n' roll. I will show you ... rock 'n' roll."

"I've never mimed anything ever!" Jericho responded. "I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I've been a fan and a defender of you since day one … but don't you ever question my rock abilities! And leave wrestling out of this. … I can hit a G4, brah!"

Bach wrote that he texted Jericho "three times" with no response. "I will sing in your face anytime you want," he added. In another tweet, he linked a live Fozzy video from Facebook, adding, "Explain this clip - please advise."

Jericho, a leading star of the new AEW wrestling promotion, recently launched a Zoom-based Kiss tribute band during quarantine. Former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick joined the group, called Kuarantine, for a version of "Heart of Chrome."

In May, amid accusations that Kiss' Paul Stanley was singing to a tape during the band's End of the Road tour, the Fozzy singer came to the defense. "Listen, they're in their late '60s, early '70s, whatever it may be — I really don't care at this point," Jericho told Australia's Triple M radio station. "If they're out there playing and doing the best they can, and there's tricks they can use to make it better, if need be. … Paul Stanley is one of the greatest rock 'n' roll singers of all time. Nobody can tell me differently. And that, to me, is enough."