Hear Bruce Kulick and Chris Jericho Cover Kiss’ ‘Heart of Chrome’

Kuarantine, the group formed by wrestler-podcaster-singer Chris Jericho, has put out a new single, a cover of Kiss' "Heart of Chrome," and they got former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, who played on the original, to guest.

It's the second release by the band, whose aim is to put a spotlight on the material Kiss recorded in the '80s and early '90s. "Heart of Chrome," found on 1992's Revenge, follows the debut "No No No," which came out in May. Kuarantine includes guitarist Joe McGuinness, longtime Trixter bassist PJ Farley and Kent Slucher, who drums for country star Luke Bryan. You can watch the video for "Heart of Chrome," below.

"All of us in Kuarantine were pleasantly surprised and stoked to hear the huge reaction to our first single 'No No No!'," Jericho told Revolver. "So, what can a band that specializes in non-makeup '80s KISS songs do to top that reaction with their second single? How about tap the guitar player from that era to join the band? That's exactly what we did when we asked former KISS axeman Bruce Kulick to join us on 'Heart of Chrome,' and he crushed it!"

Jericho added that "Heart of Chrome" is "one of the most underrated songs in the Kiss catalog and one of the hardest to sing! Even Paul Stanley himself said to me, 'If you can sing that song in the original key, with the original melody, then you have completed quite the task.' So that's what the band and I did! Plus, having Kulick onboard to lend his signature tone and soloing style, made the tune even more rifftastic! See kids, there's always a positive in every negative: only in a pandemic can you form a Kiss cover band with the ex-guitar player from Kiss!"

In addition to Kuarantine, Jericho also fronts Fozzy, who are preparing to release their eighth album in the fall.