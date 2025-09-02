Chevy Metal, the band that once included drummer Taylor Hawkins, had a pretty incredible guest list on Sunday night at their concert in Agoura Hills, California.

Hawkins' own former bandmate Dave Grohl joined them for a cover of "Beef Bologna" by Fear, as well as Fear's own guitarist Lee Ving. Then there was Revel Ian, the son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, and Hawkins' son Shane helping to cover "19th Nervous Breakdown" by the Rolling Stones. Scott Ian was also there, appearing on stage for multiple Black Sabbath covers.

Elliot Easton of the Cars joined them for not one but three Cars songs: "Just What I Needed," "Candy-O" and "Let the Good Times Roll." Then, toward the back half of the set, Sebastian Bach lent his voice to four numbers, and Gene Simmons came on for the last three songs.

You can view a complete set list, plus video from the concert, below.

Who Drums in Foo Fighters Now?

Following Hawkins' passing in March of 2022, Foo Fighters did not perform live together for a little over two years. Josh Freese eventually took his place behind the drum kit, but in May of 2025, it was announced that he had been let go from the band.

"The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given," he said in a statement posted to social media then. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

Not long after that, it was revealed that longtime Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin would be joining Foo Fighters.

Watch Dave Grohl and Lee Ving Cover 'Beef Bologna' With Chevy Metal

Watch Elliot Easton of the Cars Perform 'Just What I Needed' With Chevy Metal

Watch Gene Simmons Perform 'Rock and Roll All Nite' With Chevy Metal

Chevy Metal, Aug. 31, 2025, The Canyon, Agoura Hills, California, Set List:

1. "Working Man" (Rush cover)

2. "Psycho Killer" (Talking Heads cover)

3. "Beef Bologna" (Fear cover) (with Dave Grohl) (and Lee Ving)

4. "19th Nervous Breakdown" (The Rolling Stones cover) (with Revel Ian) (Shane Hawkins on vocals)

5. "Moby Dick" (Led Zeppelin cover)

6. "Driven to Tears" (The Police cover)

7. "Unchained" (Van Halen cover) (with Gregg Bissonette)

8. "Don't Change" (INXS cover) (with Gary Novak) (also with Rocky Rose on keyboards)

9. "Just What I Needed" (The Cars cover) (with Elliot Easton) (also with Rocky Rose on keyboards)

10. "Candy-O" (The Cars cover) (with Elliot Easton) (also with Rocky Rose on keyboards)

11. "Let the Good Times Roll" (The Cars cover) (with Elliot Easton) (also with Rocky Rose on keyboards)

12. "The Wizard" (Black Sabbath cover) (with Scott Ian)

13. "Sweet Leaf" (Black Sabbath cover) (with Scott Ian) (and Phil Demmel on lead guitar, Rudy Sarzo on bass, Pearl Aday on vocals, Rev Ian on drums)

14. "Big Takeover" (Bad Brains cover) (with Scott Ian) (Shane Hawkins on vocals and Rev Ian on drums)

15. "Mountain Song" (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Sebastian Bach) (and Stephen Perkins on drums)

16. "Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Sebastian Bach) (and Rudy Sarzo, Phil Demmel)

17. "Looks That Kill" (Motley Crüe cover) (with Sebastian Bach)

18. "18 and Life" (Skid Row cover) (with Sebastian Bach) (a capella)

19. "Deuce" (Kiss cover) (with Gene Simmons) (and Brian Tichy on drums)

20. "Ace of Spades" (Motorhead cover) (with Gene Simmons) (Brian Tichy on drums and lead vocals)

21. "Rock and Roll All Nite" (Kiss cover) (with Gene Simmons) (and Sophie Tweed-Simmons on backing vocals, Brian Tichy on drums)