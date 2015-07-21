Chris Christie Now Prefers Bon Jovi to Bruce Springsteen

Perhaps being mocked on national television was the last straw in New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's love of Bruce Springsteen. In a new interview, he and his wife said that they prefer Bon Jovi to Springsteen.

In a "This or That" feature on conservative pundit Laura Ingraham's Lifezette website, the couple were asked to choose between the two New Jersey native rockers. As you can see in the video above, Mary Pat Christie admitted that it was tough, but eventually chose Bon Jovi. Her husband agreed with her decision.

It's a bit of a flip-flop for the governor, who has for years bragged about having attended 130 Springsteen concerts since 1975. He was rebuffed in his attempts to have Springsteen play his 2010 inauguration, settling for a tribute band instead. Springsteen, whose leftist political views are well-known, hugged Christie for his leadership after Hurricane Sandy ravaged New Jersey, which caused Christie to weep. But a little more than a year later performed a parody of "Born to Run" on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, in which the lyrics reflected the then-ongoing scandal where people in his administration allegedly closed down lanes of the George Washington Bridge as a form of political payback.

And although Jon Bon Jovi is also a Democrat -- he recently hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton -- he considers Christie a friend. Christie used four Bon Jovi songs when he announced that he was running for president, which normally angers rockers of differing parties, but it wasn't a problem for Jon Bon Jovi, who told nj.com, "My friendships are apolitical, and yes, I absolutely gave him permission to use my songs."

