Clive Davis, the music industry titan responsible for launching the careers of Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston and many more, died on Monday at the age of 94.

In the wake of the news, musicians from across genres have taken to social media to express their condolences, many of whom worked with Davis directly.

"He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success," Springsteen said.

“My heart is heavy with the loss of my friend Clive Davis," wrote Barry Manilow. "For 50 years we worked together, created together, argued together and celebrated together. Yes, some would say it was business. But to Clive, it never was. It was family. And I was honored to be a part of his. Thank you Clive. I wish we could do it all again."

"Sad to hear Clive Davis passed away," Tom Hamilton, bassist for Aerosmith, said. "He was the Columbia Records uber executive who signed us to our first recording contract. So grateful he he heard our potential and brought us into the best record company of that era."

"To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives," Davis' own family shared in a statement. "He discovered, mentored and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations."

You can read more of these tributes below.