Bon Jovi have consistently been one of the most successful record-selling and arena-filling rock acts of their generation. Starting with their roots in the glam and pop metal scene of the early-'80s, the band have kept on cranking out hits and selling out shows long after most bands of that genre have long since faded, due in part to the strength and diversity of their songwriting.

It helped that the Jersey rocker's face launched a thousand teen magazine covers back in the day. And the fact that Jon Bon Jovi is one of rock's savviest self-marketers – with a great voice and a way with a song hook – hasn't hurt the group, either. While the group's later work has veered away from their traditional sound to explore pop, adult contemporary and even country music, our list of the Top 10 Bon Jovi Songs celebrates the classic-rock roots of the band.