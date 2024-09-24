Prince Collaborator Cat Glover Dead at 60

Former Prince choreographer, singer, dancer and rapper Catherine "Cat" Glover has died of unspecified causes at the age of 60.

The news was shared today on Glover's official Facebook page. "It’s with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of Catherine Vernice Glover- AKA 'Cat,'" read the statement. "Please allow her children, family and friends privacy at this difficult time. A further statement will be released in due course."

Glover served as a choreographer, dancer, singer and rapper on Prince's 1987 Sign O' the Times and 1988-1989 Lovesexy tours. She can be seen in the 1987 Sign O' the Times concert film and on the 1989 Lovesexy Live broadcast and home video. She also performs on his 1988 album Lovesexy, delivering a memorable rap on the album's debut single "Alphabet St." Glover can also be heard on his Black Album, originally scheduled for release in 1987, but shelved and released for a limited time in 1994.

"I've always idolized him, and it's not an intimate thing, it's just... he's great. I don't think there's anyone that can be as creative as he can - dance, play all his instruments," Glover said of her admiration for Prince in a 1987 Video Soul interview. "I've actually sat in the studio and watched him put down everything by himself, and I've just gone, 'My God, he's incredible, he really is.'"

Hear Cat Glover Rap on Prince's 'Alphabet St.' (Start at 2:20)

Hear Prince (with Cat Glover) Perform 'Cindy C' (start at 5:30)



Watch 'It's Gonna Be a Beautiful Night' from 'Sign O' the Times'

