Carlos Santana has purchased a home in Anahola on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for $2.7 million. You can see dozens of photos of the house below.

According to the listing, which had been held by Tim Mira of Elite Pacific Properties, the property's name is Nohona Ke Moe’uhane, which means “memories you’ll treasure for the rest of your life.” He also describes it as a "heavenly hideaway," spread out over 1.5 acres on the top of a hill that offers views of the Pacific Ocean and Kalalea Mountain.

Built in 2005 and accessible via gated entry, the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home contains 3,938 square feet, and a guest cottage adds another bedroom and bathroom. All the bedrooms open to the outside, which offers a large deck with a hot tub and a short walk to the beach. The large gourmet kitchen has solid granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island with a six-burner stove.

SF Gate notes that Santana bought the place in mid-February. They add that he's previously owned a home in Maui, and that the new house is part of a real estate portfolio that includes places in Las Vegas, where he performs regularly, and Tiburon, Calif, where he's long been a resident.

Next month, Santana will release Africa Speaks, a Rick Rubin-produced album that is described as "inspired by the melodies, sounds and rhythms of Africa." He'll spend the summer touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Supernatural, with the Doobie Brothers as the opening act. You can see all the dates here.