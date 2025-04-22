Carlos Santana Hospitalized After Collapsing at Soundcheck

Carlos Santana has been hospitalized with what the San Antonio Fire Department reportedly described as "a non life-threatening condition" prior to his band's scheduled show tonight (April 22) in San Antonio.

Santana manager Michael Vrionis offered the following statement about his client's condition on the venue's website:

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon."



TMZ shared the above quote from the San Antonio Fire Department, as well as video footage of Santana being taken from the venue in an ambulance.

On July 5, 2022, a Santana show in Detroit was cut short when the now 77-year old guitarist succumbed to heat exhaustion and dehydration mid-performance. After postponing several more shows, the guitarist returned to the road.

Earlier this year, Santana postponed the start of a new Las Vegas residency after suffering a fall at his home.

Santana's next show is currently scheduled for tomorrow night (April 23) in Sugarland, Texas.