Carlos Santana Postpones Six More Shows to ‘Recuperate Fully’

Iconic guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed six further dates on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour as he continues to recover after collapsing onstage earlier in the week.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas,” announced Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis continued. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Roughly one hour into his July 5 performance in Michigan, Santana collapsed onstage. The show was immediately halted as the 74-year-old rocker was attended to by medical staff. He was later wheeled off in a stretcher and taken to a local hospital for observation. The guitarist’s team later announced that he’d been “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration.”

The musician's July 6 concert in Pennsylvania was immediately postponed. That same day, Santana updated fans, letting them know he was “good” and "just taking it easy” as he recovered.

The Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour is now scheduled to resume July 23 in Paso Robles, Calif.

