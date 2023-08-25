Carlos Santana Apologizes for Anti-Trans Comments

Carlos Santana has apologized for making anti-trans comments at one of his recent performances.

"I am sorry for my insensitive comments," he wrote in a statement on Facebook Thursday, apologizing for the remarks. "They don't reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.

"Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day," he continued. "I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace."

During a show in Atlantic City in July, Santana said, "When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that ... it sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That's it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business. I'm OK with that."

At the show, Santana also noted his friendship with comedian Dave Chappelle, who has also been criticized for making transphobic jokes.

The guitarist is one of several high-profile artists who have weighed in on the topic over the past several months. In April, Paul Stanley of Kiss posted a statement to his social media questioning gender-affirming care for young people. That post was shared and supported by Twisted Sister's Dee Snider. And recently Alice Cooper described gender-affirming care as a "fad."