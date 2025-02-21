Carlos Santana Announces New Album, ‘Sentient’
Santana will release an album containing new and previously released tracks titled Sentient. The LP follows the 2021 release of Carlos Santana and his band's 26th album, Blessings and Miracles.
The March 28 release includes collaborations with Smokey Robinson, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and the late Miles Davis and Michael Jackson. One of the new tracks is a different version of Santana's 2009 song with Robinson, "Please Don't Take Your Love," which focuses more on the guitarist here.
It's the album's first single and can be heard below.
"I went to the studio and did my own thing," Santana notes in a press release announcing the album. "I said, 'Let's just roll it.' I did another take with Smokey, sort of guiding me. Smokey loved them both, so he wound up combining the two. What's on Sentient is the first version.”
Santana said the songs, some dating to the '90s, make sense in the new context. "I'm always driven by passion, emotion and inner instinct," he explained. "When I first heard these tracks floating around in the house, I said, 'Why don’t we put these all in one place?'"
Another new track on Sentient is "Stranger in Moscow," Jackson's 1995 song that Santana reworks as a live instrumental showcase. "From Stravinsky to James Brown, it's all the same song, meaning it's all connected to the umbilical cord of humanity and planet Earth," Santana said.
You can watch a trailer for Sentient below.
Where Is Carlos Santana Performing in 2025?
A few weeks after the album's release, Santana and his band will launch their 2025 tour with a date in Highland, California, on April 16. A two-week U.S. tour wraps up on April 29 in Nashville.
The band then heads overseas for European and U.K. dates from early June through mid-August. You can see the list of dates for Santana's Oneness tour below.
Santana, 2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates
April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel
April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar
April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates
June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris
June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich
June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello – Mantova
July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park
July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène
July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes
July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival
July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival
August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival
August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena
August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
