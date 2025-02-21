Carlos Santana Announces New Album, ‘Sentient’

Santana will release an album containing new and previously released tracks titled Sentient. The LP follows the 2021 release of Carlos Santana and his band's 26th album, Blessings and Miracles.

The March 28 release includes collaborations with Smokey Robinson, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and the late Miles Davis and Michael Jackson. One of the new tracks is a different version of Santana's 2009 song with Robinson, "Please Don't Take Your Love," which focuses more on the guitarist here.

It's the album's first single and can be heard below.

"I went to the studio and did my own thing," Santana notes in a press release announcing the album. "I said, 'Let's just roll it.' I did another take with Smokey, sort of guiding me. Smokey loved them both, so he wound up combining the two. What's on Sentient is the first version.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Santana Songs

Santana said the songs, some dating to the '90s, make sense in the new context. "I'm always driven by passion, emotion and inner instinct," he explained. "When I first heard these tracks floating around in the house, I said, 'Why don’t we put these all in one place?'"

Another new track on Sentient is "Stranger in Moscow," Jackson's 1995 song that Santana reworks as a live instrumental showcase. "From Stravinsky to James Brown, it's all the same song, meaning it's all connected to the umbilical cord of humanity and planet Earth," Santana said.

You can watch a trailer for Sentient below.

Where Is Carlos Santana Performing in 2025?

A few weeks after the album's release, Santana and his band will launch their 2025 tour with a date in Highland, California, on April 16. A two-week U.S. tour wraps up on April 29 in Nashville.

The band then heads overseas for European and U.K. dates from early June through mid-August. You can see the list of dates for Santana's Oneness tour below.

Santana, 2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates

April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates

June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris

June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich

June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello – Mantova

July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park

July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène

July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes

July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival

August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival

August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena

August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena