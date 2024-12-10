Santana Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Santana has announced tour dates for 2025.

More than 30 dates will keep guitarist and bandleader Carlos Santana and his band on the road from spring through summer in North America, Europe and the U.K.

The U.S. dates begin on April 16 in Highland, California, and run through the end of the month; Santana will then head to Lodz, Poland, on June 9 for more dates through Aug. 11.

READ MORE: Top 10 Santana Songs

The band's sets will span its entire career. According to a press release announcing the tour, "Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their 50-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond."

Where Is Santana Playing in 2025?

After launching in California, the Oneness tour will play dates in Phoenix, San Antonio, and Tulsa before wrapping up North American shows on April 29 in Nashville. After taking off in May, the band will resume concerts on June 9 with the Lodz, Poland, date.

Santana will tour Europe and the U.K. for the next two months, with dates in Berlin, Glasgow, London and Vienna plus some festival appearances. The final scheduled date of the 2025 Oneness tour is Aug. 11 in Copenhagen. You can see the full schedule below.

Fan presale tickets will be available on Wednesday; other presales will run until the general on-sale that starts on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band's website.

Santana spent the summer of 2024 performing dates with Counting Crows across the U.S.

Santana, 2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates

April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates

June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris

June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich

June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello – Mantova

July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park

July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène

July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes

July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival

August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival

August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena

August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena