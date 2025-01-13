The Best-Selling Rock Songs of the 21st Century (So Far)

Billboard has released a list of the Top 100 Songs of the 21st Century. If you're having a busy day don't worry, it will not take you very long to read about the rock artists featured on their list.

That's because Nickelback and Santana are the only two rock acts to earn a spot on the list. Nickelback reached No. 24 with "How You Remind Me," from their 2001 album Silver Side Up. Santana (featuring The Product G&B) follows at No. 56 with "Maria Maria" from his 1999 album Supernatural.

If you want to push the boundaries a bit, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is the subject of the song that reached No. 39, Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger."

The Weeknd earned the top spot on Billboard's song list with "Blinding Lights," followed by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." The Black Eyed Peas, Ed Sheeran, Morgan Wallen, Dua Lipa and Mariah Carey all also earned spots in the Top 10.

Rock acts did a bit better on Billboard's Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century list, with artists such as Nickelback, Santana, the Beatles and Guns N' Roses earning 19 spots.

Nickelback was also the highest-charting rock artist on the magazine's list of the Top Artists of the Century, coming in at No. 26. Linkin Park hit No. 37, Coldplay No. 53, Creed No. 66, 3 Doors Down No. 76, Kid Rock No. 83, Daughtry No. 89 and Santana No. 98. Taylor Swift, Drake and Rihanna came in first, second and third.

Rock Songs on Billboard's Top Hot 100 Songs of the 21st Century List:

24. Nickelback, "How You Remind Me"

56. Santana, "Maria Maria"