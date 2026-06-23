Legendary bluesman Buddy Guy will turn 90 years old next month on July 30th, but the real celebration is planned for this fall.

On Oct. 1, Buddy’s Got the Blues: A 90th Birthday Concert Celebration is scheduled to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where not only will Guy perform himself, so will many of his friends and admirers.

"Can't wait to celebrate 90 years of living, loving and playing the blues with all my friends," Guy said in a statement. "We'll make it a night not just for me, but for the folks who taught us, the friends we've played with and the ones coming up behind us."

Who Is Performing at the Buddy Guy 90th Birthday Celebration?

The all-star lineup is set to include Eric Clapton, John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Jon Batiste, Aloe Blacc, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, Robert Cray, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Billy F Gibbons, Ivan Neville, Robert Randolph, Bobby Rush, Isaiah Sharkey, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jimmie Vaughan, Ally Venable, Willie Weeks, Kim Wilson and "special surprise guests." Steve Jordan of the Rolling Stones will serve as the evening's Music Director.

READ MORE: Top 40 Blues Rock Albums

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public on June 26.