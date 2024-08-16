Bruce Springsteen Launches US Tour Leg: Set List, Video

The Boss is back from Europe. After spending a few weeks performing across the Atlantic Ocean, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off another leg of North American shows on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

"Pittsburgh! We finally got here!" Springsteen said from the stage at one point (via Triblive.com), referencing the fact that the concert had been rescheduled from 2023 due to the singer's then ongoing health issues. Springsteen then resumed touring in June of this year.

You can view a complete set list, plus videos from the show, below.

Where Does Springsteen's Tour Head Next?

The next several dates on Springsteen's tour are also rescheduled 2023 shows, including a second concert in Pittsburgh on Aug. 18, two in Philadelphia, one in Washington D.C. and one in his home state of New Jersey. After that he'll head north across the border for a string of Canadian dates.

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Seeds'

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Letter to You'

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Youngstown'

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 8/15/24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Set List

1. "Seeds"

2. "Lonesome Day"

3. "No Surrender"

4. "Ghosts"

5. "Letter to You"

6. "The Promised Land"

7. "Hungry Heart"

8. "Reason to Believe"

9. "Atlantic City"

10. "Youngstown"

11. "Long Walk Home" (introduced as a “prayer for our country”)

12. "The E Street Shuffle"

13. "Nightshift" (Commodores cover)

14. "Racing in the Street"

15. "Last Man Standing" (acoustic; with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

16. "Backstreets"

17. "Because the Night" (Patti Smith Group cover)

18. "She's the One"

19. "Wrecking Ball"

20. "The Rising"

21. "Badlands"

22. "Thunder Road"

Encore:

23. "Born to Run"

24. "Bobby Jean"

25. "Dancing in the Dark"

26. "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"

27. "Twist and Shout" (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

28. "I'll See You in My Dreams" (solo acoustic)