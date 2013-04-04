Brian Wilson To Hit The Road with Fellow Beach Boys David Marks and Al Jardine

Not one to let Mike Love have the upper hand, Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson is hitting the road with fellow Beach Boys members David Marks and Al Jardine this summer. The trio have announced seven dates (listed below), with a promise of more to follow.

After the highly successful Beach Boys 50th Anniversary tour last year wrapped up, band members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston pulled the plug on continuing the reunion past it's final date. Love then announced that his version of the Beach Boys, which includes Johnston, would be touring without Wilson, Jardine or Marks. This action led many, Wilson included , to comment that he was "fired" from his own band.

Wilson stated on his website that the time spent on the 50th Anniversary tour was "some of the happiest in my life" and he wanted the reunion trek to continue. However Love, who owns the name, had other plans. So Brian has now come up with a simple solution, carry on with Jardine and Marks for some summer fun. What began initially as a one off show with the duo as 'special guests,' has now turned into seven date tour with Wilson and his incredible touring band, (who also played on the 50th tour), being joined by Marks and Jardine.