See Bob Dylan Play ‘All Along the Watchtower’ With Billy Strings

Bob Dylan does not often perform with guests, but he made an exception Thursday night when guitarist Billy Strings joined him for "All Along the Watchtower."

The collaboration took place in Spokane, Washington. Both Dylan and Strings are currently touring on the same bill as part of Willie Nelson's annual Outlaw Festival.

You can watch a video of the performance below.

Billy Strings Grew Up on Bob Dylan

Like many musicians of his generation, Strings, who is 32, started listening to Dylan from a young age.

"When I was in middle school, I worshiped Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, James Brown, Bob Marley, Bob Dylan, just people like that who are larger than life," he said in a 2022 interview with journalist Alan Paul. "I still don't think those kind of people exist anymore, but I never thought it was gonna be an option to even be on stage in front of thousands of people cheering for me. It's a childhood dream come true."

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Bob Dylan Album

Strings has also previously covered various Dylan songs at his own concerts, including "All Along the Watchtower," "Senor (Tales of Yankee Power)," "Drifter's Escape," "Tangled Up in Blue" and others.

The Outlaw Festival Tour, which also features Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, the Avett Brothers, Wilco, the Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers and many others, will continue on May 24 in Ridgefield, Washington.