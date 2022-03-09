Ann Wilson Shares Cover of Eurythmics’ ‘Missionary Man’

Ann Wilson has released a cover of Eurythmics' 1986 song "Missionary Man," off her upcoming album Fierce Bliss, which is slated for an April 29 release.

You can listen to Wilson's take on the song below.

"Missionary Man" originally appeared on Eurythmics' 1986 album Revenge. It was released as the LP's fourth and final single in February 1987 and peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the British pop duo's final Top 20 U.S. hit to date.

Wilson's "Missionary Man" cover arrives one month after her last Fierce Bliss single, "Greed." "'Greed' is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want more," the Heart singer said in a press release. "Whether it be money, sex, power or ecstasy, it fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you're caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments."

The singer previewed Fierce Bliss in 2021 with the single "Black Wing," which also appeared on last year's Sawheat 8 EP alongside "The Hammer" "Tender Heart," "The Revolution Starts Now" and a cover of Alice in Chains' "Rooster." Wilson will continue her tradition of classic-rock covers on Fierce Bliss with takes on Queen's "Love of My Life," featuring Vince Gill, and Robin Trower's "Bridge of Sighs." The new LP also features Warren Haynes of Gov't Mule.

"I had originally intended to go in, record a few songs and see what I had, but it just took on this life," Wilson said. "I'd known Warren Haynes from Gov't Mule for a while. We'd written a couple songs together with Gov't Mule playing, and those rounded out the record. So all of a sudden, where there was no record before, suddenly I had 11 cool songs that I really liked."