Watch the Original Alice Cooper Group’s New ‘Wild Ones’ Video

The original Alice Cooper Group have released a video for their track “Wild Ones,” shot during recording sessions for their upcoming album.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper arrives on July 25 and features all surviving members of the band – Cooper himself, guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith.

Late guitarist Glen Buxton is also heard on the song “What Happened To You,” which was written using demo riffs he’d recorded.

“Reuniting five decades after their rise to fame, the band channels the chaos, danger, and cool of their early days, a time when rock was feared, eyeliner was scandalous, and every show felt like a revolution. ‘Wild Ones’ is the sound of the Alice Cooper Group with their engines roaring, still loud, still dangerous, and still not asking for permission.”

The album, which was produced by returning early-days studio mastermind Bob Ezrin, is the group’s first since 1973’s Muscle of Love. They previously released the track “Black Mamba” in April.

The footage seen in the “Wild Ones” video was shot by Banger Films, known for their series of in-depth rock documentaries, suggesting that a new movie might be on the way, following their 2014 production Super Duper Alice Cooper.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper is available for pre-order now in multiple formats.

Watch The Original Alice Cooper Group in Their ‘Wild Ones’ Video