Alanis Morissette Announces Her First Las Vegas Residency

Alanis Morissette is heading to Las Vegas for her first-ever Sin City residency.

The extended stay, simply titled Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025, will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The singer is currently scheduled to deliver eight performances at the venue between Oct. 15 and Nov. 2.

Tickets for Morissette's residency go on sale to the general public on Friday, following various rounds of presales. The residency will follow a series of South American festival dates in March and an extensive European tour in the summer.

You can find more information about the residency on Ticketmaster and see all of Morissette's 2025 tour dates below.

READ MORE: Watch Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Cover Sinead O'Connor

Morissette has maintained a rigorous touring schedule lately, having recently completed a lengthy summer 2024 trek with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The rockers promoted the tour by releasing a mashup of two of their most famous songs titled "Hate Myself for Loving You Oughta Know."

Alanis Morissette 2025 Tour Dates

March 21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 22 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 25 - Lima, Peru @ Costa 21

March 27 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic

March 29 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

March 30 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

May 4 - Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival

May 10 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend

June 11 - Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest

June 13 - Heartland Festival - Kværndrup, Denmark

June 15 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund Tivoli

June 17 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle Spandau

June 19 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar Arena

June 21 - Prague, Czechia @ Metronome Festival

June 22 - Codroipo, Friuli-venezia Giulia @ Villa Manin

June 24 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 29 - Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

June 30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic

July 2 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 4 - Lytham St Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival

July 5 - Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro

July 9 - Coruña, Spain @ O Gozo Festival

July 11 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 12 - Barcelona, Spain @ Cruïlla Festival

July 13 - Carcassonne, France @ Festival De Carcassonne

July 17 - Carhaix-plouguer, France @ Vieilles Charrues Festival

July 21 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

July 23 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 24 - Rome, Italy @ Cavea Auditorium

July 27 - London, ENG @ The O2

Sept. 13 - Cavendish, Canada @ Sommo Fest

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace