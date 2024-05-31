Joan Jett and Alanis Morissette Mashup Two of Their Biggest Hits
In advance of their upcoming summer tour, Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett have shared a mashup of two of their most famous songs titled "Hate Myself for Loving You Oughta Know."
You can hear the results below. Produced by DJ Cummerbund, the track combines Jett's Top 10 1988 smash "I Hate Myself for Loving You" with Morissette's 1995 hit "You Oughta Know," which reached No. 6 on the charts. Jett's 1982 cover of "I Love Rock 'n Roll" also makes a brief appearance.
Jett, Morissette and country singer Morgan Wade will team up for the Triple Moon tour, which kicks off June 9 in Phoenix and concludes August 10 in Inglewood, California. You can see a complete list of tour dates below.
Hear 'Hate Myself For Loving You Oughta Know'
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Morgan Wade, Triple Moon Tour 2024
June 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 12 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 16 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 19 - Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
June 22 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 29 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 2 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 3 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 5 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 6 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 9 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 10 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 23 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 31 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Aug. 7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Aug. 10 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
