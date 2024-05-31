Joan Jett and Alanis Morissette Mashup Two of Their Biggest Hits

In advance of their upcoming summer tour, Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett have shared a mashup of two of their most famous songs titled "Hate Myself for Loving You Oughta Know."

You can hear the results below. Produced by DJ Cummerbund, the track combines Jett's Top 10 1988 smash "I Hate Myself for Loving You" with Morissette's 1995 hit "You Oughta Know," which reached No. 6 on the charts. Jett's 1982 cover of "I Love Rock 'n Roll" also makes a brief appearance.

Jett, Morissette and country singer Morgan Wade will team up for the Triple Moon tour, which kicks off June 9 in Phoenix and concludes August 10 in Inglewood, California. You can see a complete list of tour dates below.

Hear 'Hate Myself For Loving You Oughta Know'

Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Morgan Wade, Triple Moon Tour 2024

June 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 12 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 16 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 19 - Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Ithink Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 29 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 2 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 3 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 5 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 6 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 9 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 10 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 23 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 31 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug. 7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Aug. 10 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum