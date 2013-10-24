Ace Frehley, Peter Criss Play Together for First Time in 13 Years

Ace Frehley and Peter Criss played together onstage together for the first time in 13 years last night. The former Kiss bandmates were at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City to celebrate the 30th anniversary for radio and TV host Eddie Trunk's radio show.

According to Blabbermouth, Frehley and Criss were part of an all-star jam band that was on hand to help Trunk, who also co-hosts VH1 Classic's 'That Metal Show,' celebrate 30 years of his rock 'n' roll radio show.

Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy was the evening's musical director. He led the band -- which included members of Guns N' Roses, Twisted Sister and Anthrax -- through covers of songs by Deep Purple, Van Halen and UFO.

But the highlight of the night was the reunion between Frehley and Criss, who haven't shared a stage in more than a dozen years. Along with several other members of the backing band (including GNR's Bumblefoot and Anthrax's Scott Ian and Frank Bello), they played Kiss' 'Love Her All I Can' and 'Rock and Roll All Nite.' You can watch video of the latter Kiss classic below.

Watch Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Play 'Rock and Roll All Nite' on Oct. 23, 2013