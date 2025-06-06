Guns N’ Roses Add More 2025 Tour Dates
Guns N' Roses have announced a second leg to their 2025 tour.
The new dates, more than a dozen, will stretch the band's current road trip into the fall. All of the new concerts will take place in Latin America.
The group is currently performing a string of dates in Europe, Asia and the Middle East that will keep them onstage through the end of July. After a two-month break, Guns N' Roses will begin the second leg.
The tour kicked off a month ago at Incheon, South Korea's Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, where they performed a 22-song set heavy on classic songs from the past 38 years, including "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "November Rain," "Patience" and "Paradise City."
Guns N' Roses have also been pulling out some rarities during the stops: A cover of New York Dolls' "Human Being" and Appetite for Destruction's "Out Ta Get Me," which they haven't played in eight years, recently made the sets.
Where Are Guns N' Roses Playing in 2025?
After a final date at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, on July 13, Guns N' Roses will take a two-month break before returning for the second leg of their tour on October 1 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
For the next five weeks, the band will play dates in San Salvador, El Salvador, Santiago, Chile, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, before wrapping up with a final concert in Mexico City on Nov. 8.
You can see all of Guns N' Roses' tour dates below.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale June 9 at 9 a.m. local time with the band’s Nightrain presale; more presales will be offered before a general on-sale on June 10 at 9 a.m. More information is available at the band's website.
Guns N' Roses Summer and Fall 2025 Tour
June 6 - Coimbra, Portugal // Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
June 9 - Barcelona, Spain // Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
June 12 - Florence, Italy // Firenze Rocks*
June 15 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia // Rock For People
June 18 - Dusseldorf, Germany // Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 20 - Munich, Germany // Allianz Arena
June 23 - Birmingham, UK // Villa Park
June 26 - London, UK // Wembley Stadium
June 29 - Aarhus, Denmark // Eskelunden
July 2 - Trondheim, Norway // Granåsen Ski Centre
July 4 - Stockholm, Sweden // Strawberry Arena
July 7 - Tampere, Finland // Ratina Stadium
July 10 - Kaunas, Lithuania // Darius and Girėnas Stadium
July 12 - Warsaw, Poland // PGE Nardowy
July 15 - Budapest, Hungary // Puskás Aréna
July 18 - Belgrade, Serbia // Ušće Park
July 21 - Sofia, Bulgaria // Vasil Levski Stadium
July 24 - Austria, Vienna // Ernst Happel Stadion
July 28 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg // Luxembourg Open Air
July 31 - Wacken, Germany // Wacken Open Air
October 1 - San Jose, Costa Rica // Estadio Nacional
October 4 - San Salvador, El Salvador // Estadio Cuscatlan
October 7 - Bogotá, Colombia // Vive Claro
October 11 - Medellín, Colombia // Atanasio Girardot
October 14 - Santiago, Chile // Parque Estadio Nacional
October 17 - Buenos Aires, Argentina // Estadio Huracan
October 21 - Florianópolis, Brazil // Arena Opus
October 25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil // Allianz Parque
October 28 - Curitiba, Brazil // Pedreira Paulo Leminski
October 31 - Cuiabá, Brazil // Arena Pantanal
November 2 - Brasília, Brazil // Arena BSB
November 5 - Lima, Peru // Estadio Nacional
November 8 - Mexico City, Mexico // Estadio GNP Seguros
