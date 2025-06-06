Guns N’ Roses Add More 2025 Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses have announced a second leg to their 2025 tour.

The new dates, more than a dozen, will stretch the band's current road trip into the fall. All of the new concerts will take place in Latin America.

The group is currently performing a string of dates in Europe, Asia and the Middle East that will keep them onstage through the end of July. After a two-month break, Guns N' Roses will begin the second leg.

The tour kicked off a month ago at Incheon, South Korea's Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, where they performed a 22-song set heavy on classic songs from the past 38 years, including "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "November Rain," "Patience" and "Paradise City."

Guns N' Roses have also been pulling out some rarities during the stops: A cover of New York Dolls' "Human Being" and Appetite for Destruction's "Out Ta Get Me," which they haven't played in eight years, recently made the sets.

Where Are Guns N' Roses Playing in 2025?

After a final date at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, on July 13, Guns N' Roses will take a two-month break before returning for the second leg of their tour on October 1 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

For the next five weeks, the band will play dates in San Salvador, El Salvador, Santiago, Chile, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, before wrapping up with a final concert in Mexico City on Nov. 8.

You can see all of Guns N' Roses' tour dates below.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale June 9 at 9 a.m. local time with the band’s Nightrain presale; more presales will be offered before a general on-sale on June 10 at 9 a.m. More information is available at the band's website.

Guns N' Roses Summer and Fall 2025 Tour

June 6 - Coimbra, Portugal // Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

June 9 - Barcelona, Spain // Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

June 12 - Florence, Italy // Firenze Rocks*

June 15 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia // Rock For People

June 18 - Dusseldorf, Germany // Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 20 - Munich, Germany // Allianz Arena

June 23 - Birmingham, UK // Villa Park

June 26 - London, UK // Wembley Stadium

June 29 - Aarhus, Denmark // Eskelunden

July 2 - Trondheim, Norway // Granåsen Ski Centre

July 4 - Stockholm, Sweden // Strawberry Arena

July 7 - Tampere, Finland // Ratina Stadium

July 10 - Kaunas, Lithuania // Darius and Girėnas Stadium

July 12 - Warsaw, Poland // PGE Nardowy

July 15 - Budapest, Hungary // Puskás Aréna

July 18 - Belgrade, Serbia // Ušće Park

July 21 - Sofia, Bulgaria // Vasil Levski Stadium

July 24 - Austria, Vienna // Ernst Happel Stadion

July 28 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg // Luxembourg Open Air

July 31 - Wacken, Germany // Wacken Open Air

October 1 - San Jose, Costa Rica // Estadio Nacional

October 4 - San Salvador, El Salvador // Estadio Cuscatlan

October 7 - Bogotá, Colombia // Vive Claro

October 11 - Medellín, Colombia // Atanasio Girardot

October 14 - Santiago, Chile // Parque Estadio Nacional

October 17 - Buenos Aires, Argentina // Estadio Huracan

October 21 - Florianópolis, Brazil // Arena Opus

October 25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil // Allianz Parque

October 28 - Curitiba, Brazil // Pedreira Paulo Leminski

October 31 - Cuiabá, Brazil // Arena Pantanal

November 2 - Brasília, Brazil // Arena BSB

November 5 - Lima, Peru // Estadio Nacional

November 8 - Mexico City, Mexico // Estadio GNP Seguros