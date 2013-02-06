Top 10 Guns N’ Roses Songs

1

"Welcome to the Jungle" is more than just Guns N' Roses' breakthrough song and the opening track to one of the most important albums of its day; it's an invitation to join in on the band's snorting, screwing and messing around over the next few years. Rock music hadn't sounded this brutal in years. It took a group of Sunset Boulevard punks to inject some life into a dying scene. Once the original group got started, only their own internal dysfunctions could destroy them. And they eventually did. But what a glorious run it was. It all starts here.