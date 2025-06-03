Guns N' Roses' Monday show in Istanbul, Turkey, featured two major set list changes — one of them being a choice they haven't made in over 30 years.

The rockers performed at the BJK Tupras Stadyumu in the Besiktas district of Istanbul on their ongoing tour, titled Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things. The show was unique for its inclusion of the Appetite for Destruction track "Out Ta Get Me," which they performed for the first time since 2017.

You can watch fan-shot video of the partial performance below.

Monday's performance was also unique for what it didn't have. According to setlist.fm, Guns N' Roses opted out of playing "It's So Easy," a set list staple and longtime concert opener, for the first time since 1993.

It's a fairly radical move for Guns N' Roses, who have maintained a consistent core set list since Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan first reunited in 2016. They opened all of their post-reunion shows with "It's So Easy" until 2025, when they reverted to "Welcome to the Jungle" as their show opener.

Guns N' Roses' 2025 Tour Has Featured Several Set List Surprises

"Out Ta Get Me" isn't the only curveball Guns N' Roses have thrown on their current tour, which began on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea. Last week in Abu Dhabi, they live-debuted their cover of the New York Dolls' "Human Being," which they included on their 1993 covers album "The Spaghetti Incident?" They also performed the G N' R Lies classic "Used to Love Her" for the first time since 2018.

The band's May 23 show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, also marked their first concert without a single Chinese Democracy song since 1993. And on the second night of their tour in Yokohama, Japan, they debuted a cover of Thin Lizzy's "Thunder and Lightning."

Guns N' Roses' current tour runs across Europe throughout June and July, concluding on July 31 at Wacken Open Air in Germany. They have not yet announced North American dates.