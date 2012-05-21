Rockers We’ve Lost in 2012: Peter Jones of Crowded House

Peter Jones, drummer with the band Crowded House, passed away on Friday, May 18, following a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 45 years old. Jones, also a highly regarded session drummer, replaced original drummer Paul Hester in 1994.

The band made this statment: “We remember him as a warm-hearted, funny and talented man, who was a valuable member of Crowded House. He played with style and spirit."

A dark cloud hangs over the Crowded House drum throne. Hester committed suicide in 2005.